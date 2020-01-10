Advertisement

Four Suspects Arrested For Allegedly Initiating Minors Into Cultism

Channels Television  
Updated January 10, 2020
The Bayelsa State police command says they have arrested four suspects in the Okutukutu Community area of Yenagoa, the state capital for allegedly initiating minors into cultism.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat on Friday.

Butswat said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off and in collaboration with the vigilante of Okutukutu community.

“The suspects were arrested when one of the minors they had initiated informed his elder brother of the alleged initiation.

“All the suspects confessed to the crime and are being interrogated, for further investigation at the Anti-Cultism Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department, Yenagoa,” the statement added.

The suspected cultists include Godbless Jackson, Happy Osoro, Lawson Nmor and Dennis Sunday all residents of Okutukutu Community.



