Gunmen Kidnap Four Catholic Seminarians In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four seminarians of Good Shepard Catholic Major Seminary at Kakau village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television in an interview, the spokesman of Kaduna state police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says the gunmen invaded the school through a porous point and started shooting sporadically and thereafter abducted four students from their hostels.

He explains that the timely response of police personnel to the school prevented the gunmen from taking away more students, adding that the police have launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with the view to arresting them and rescuing the victims.