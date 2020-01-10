Advertisement
Iran Civil Aviation Boss ‘Certain’ Ukraine Plane Not Hit By Missile
Iran’s civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said Friday he was “certain” a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.
READ ALSO: US Strike Kills Taliban Splinter Commander In Herat
“One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile,” Abedzadeh told a news conference in Tehran after Britain and Canada both said intelligence sources suggested a catastrophic error by Iranian air defence batteries had downed the aircraft.
More on World News
Advertisement