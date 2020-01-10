Trade Minister Assures Dangote, Other Investors Of Business-Friendly Environment

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo on Thursday promised a friendly business environment for investors in the country.

Adebayo gave the assurance during a meeting with the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote in Abuja.

According to him, the move will help the investors contribute their quota to job creation and lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The Chairman of the Dangote group in response highlighted recent investments by his company to grow the nation’s industrial sector.

See photos from the meeting below…