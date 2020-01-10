Advertisement

Turkish Boat Sinks After Crash With Russian Tanker

Three people were missing after a Turkish fishing boat and a Russian-flagged tanker collided on Friday off Istanbul’s northern coast, the Turkish coastguard said.

The Turkish boat sank after the collision around 0330 GMT, the coastguard said in a statement.

Three people were rescued and search-and-rescue efforts were ongoing for the three that remained missing, around the area of Kilyos where the Bosphorus meets the Black Sea.

The Russian tanker named GLARD-2 was travelling to the Aegean region of Izmir from Russia, the coastguard said.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.



