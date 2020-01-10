VIRAL VIDEO: Police Officers Seen With POS, Asking Passenger To Bring His ATM Card

A video clip showing some persons in police uniforms holding a Point of Sale Machine and demanding a passenger to bring his ATM card has gone viral.

It was not clearly established what was going on between the officer and the passenger but one could clearly hear the security operative saying “bring ATM”.

Following its virality, the Nigerian Police Force has reacted with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu condemning all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers.

IGP Adamu further stated that the Force is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.

A Police officer seen with POS, asking a passenger to bring his ATM Card. @PoliceNG @NGRPresident @hand2ome pic.twitter.com/PngKhYVajA — Kelechi Marshall (@MarshallKacy) January 8, 2020

The IGP whose message was conveyed via a microblogging site, Twitter, further stated that the Force has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video.

The statement further enjoined members of the public with relevant information that could assist police investigators to kindly send the information to certain confidential channels.