Aircraftman, ‘Several Bandits’ Killed During Gunfight In Kaduna

Suspected bandits have killed an aircraftman of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in a shootout at Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source in the area told Channels Television on Saturday that the bandits laid an ambush for security operatives at Unguwan Yako village along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

They were said to have also set two NAF patrol vehicles ablaze during the attack which occurred on Thursday.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He identified the slain airman as Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim, adding that the incident involved troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force Detachment, Birnin Gwari.

Daramola explained that troops foiled an ambush set up by “over 70 armed bandits” at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Thursday.

He added that the security operatives were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari, killing several bandits in the process.

Unfortunately, the NAF spokesman said Ibrahim was killed during an exchange of gunfire while some personnel sustained varying degrees of injury.

He announced that the fallen hero would be buried on Saturday, in accordance with Islamic rites while the injured personnel were receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.