Buhari Pays Tribute To Late Chukwuemeka Ike

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday sympathised with the government and people of Anambra State over the death of Professor Chukwuemeka Ike.

Professor Ike, a renowned author, scholar and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom, died on Friday at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President condoled with the family, friends, and associates of the traditional ruler.

He described the legendary author as one whose loyalty to the nation would continue to resonate in the way he mobilised his community for civic duties and sensitised youths on the value of good education.

President Buhari believes that the administrator, cerebral scholar and prolific writer would always be remembered for his exceptional creativity in communicating wisdom in simple ways through books.

He listed some of the books authored by Professor Ike to include Toads for Supper, The Potter’s Wheel, Sunset at Dawn, and The Bottled Leopard among other publications.

According to him, the books have been used by many institutions as teaching tools, within and outside the country.

The President affirmed that the traditional ruler understood the depth and richness of African cultures and the power of the narratives, exploring every opportunity to showcase Nigeria and Africa to the world.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort his family.