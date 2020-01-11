Dickson Approves New Minimum Wage For Bayelsa Workers

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has approved the payment of the 30,000 Naira New National Minimum wage to workers in the State from January.

The Governor, who gave the approval during a meeting with the Leadership of organised labour in Government House Yenagoa that ended Friday night, also directed the State’s financial team to follow through the template set by the National wages and commission, in implementing the New salary structure.

According to the Governor, there was nothing too much to be paid to workers in view of their contributions to national development.

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari signed a new minimum wage into law. But the federal government and organised labour have struggled to agree on the implementation of the N30,000 limit across the board.

“Our state cannot be left out,” Dickson said. “What is good for the goose is good for the gander. There is nothing we pay to our hard-working workforce that is too much.”

The Head of Service, Biobelemoye Onyeama, also assured that the modalities for the implementation would be concluded for effective payment from this January.

“It has been approved,” she said. “We are going to work out the details.”

The organised labour, represented by Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress Bayelsa Chapter, John Ndiomu, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting.

He added that issues of arrears arising from the new payment would be addressed by the incoming Government.

The Dickson administration is set to leave office in February.