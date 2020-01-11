Fallen Heroes: FG Committed To Improving Welfare Needs Of Families – Defence Minister

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment towards improving the welfare needs of families of the nation’s fallen heroes.

This was restated by the Minister of Defence (MOD), Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) during the Jumaat prayer in Abuja, to commemorate the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The Minister said is in “honour, appreciation and recognition of the selfless sacrifices of the fallen heroes towards the peace and unity of the nation.”

Maj Gen Magashi explained that the FG has continued to support and cater to the dependants of fallen heroes.

READ ALSO: Five Die As Two Vehicles Collide In Nasarawa

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari while launching the 2020 AFRDC Emblem last year emphasized that a major priority of government is to ensure that it caters for families of fallen heroes.

The Defence Minister lauded the effort of the AFN in supporting families of personnel who paid the supreme price, through economic empowerment programmes for their widows and educational scholarship for their children.

He urged Nigerians to remain patriotic & committed to the unity, peace and progress of the nation. He enjoined all to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in performing its constitutional role of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty

The Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Professor Shehu Galadanci in his sermon, described the Nigerian military as an embodiment of courageous, gallant and discipline personnel, whose performance in internal security & peace support operations within and outside the shores of the country has received global encomium.

The Chief Imam implored Nigerians to show appreciation to members of the AFN for tackling national security challenges, particularly in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country. He urged the military not to relent in ensuring that terrorism is completely eradicated. He also called on Nigerians to encourage, support and pray for troops in the various theatres of operations.

Prof Galandaci paid tribute to fallen heroes and veterans for their patriotic and selfless sacrifices. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko, ministers, Members of the National Assembly, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, diplomats, senior military & paramilitary officers attended the Juma’at prayer.