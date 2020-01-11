Five Die As Two Vehicles Collide In Nasarawa

Five persons have lost their lives after a fatal accident along the Akwanga/Lafia highway in Nasarawa state.

The head-on collision involved a Toyota Hilux truck belonging to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Makurdi office and a commercial vehicle.

Confirming the accident and number of casualties, the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa state, Bola Longe said that the accident which occurred on Saturday morning was a collision between a Federal Government DPR truck with Reg. Number DPR 18B-19FG and a green Sharon Volkswagen with Reg. number: ABUJA KWL 820 AJ.

He added that the DPR vehicle was heading to Abuja before the incident happened and the injured persons are currently at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi receiving treatment.