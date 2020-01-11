Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Lawmaker In Jigawa

The wife of a lawmaker representing Miga constituency, Mr Haruna Aliyu has been kidnapped by gunmen at their residence in Jigawa state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed this to channels television the incident occurred around 4 am on Saturday, “some gunmen numbering about five came to the residence of the assembly member and forcefully took away his wife Zahra’u Aliyu to an unknown destination.”

He added that the police gave the suspects a hot chase and is hoping to make some arrest soon.

The relative peace enjoyed in the state was recently breached with the rising cases of kidnapping of relatives of government officials.

In 2019, the mother of the Special Adviser to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya was kidnapped in her village and released after the family paid the sum of about N20 million to secure her release.

When contacted the state commissioner for Information Col. Mohammed Alhassan also confirmed the ‎kidnap but assured that there is a strategy being worked out to ensure she is released safely back to her family.