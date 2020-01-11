Renowned Novelist, Chukwuemeka Ike, Dies At 88

One of Africa’s most prolific writers, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike is dead, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

The literary giant is said to have died on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, Anambra State, at age 88 after a brief illness.

Mr. Ike, until his death was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu in the Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

His works include Toads for Supper (1965), The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Chicken Chasers (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming Home (1990), and Conspiracy of Silence.

Ike attended Government College, Umuahia, the same school attended by the late Prof. Chinua Achebe and poet Christopher Okigbo.

He went on to study English, history, and religion at the University of Ibadan.

He was a former Registrar of the West African Examination Council and the boss of the Nigerian Book Trust Foundation at a time.

On Friday, several persons took to social media to pay their last respect to the late author.

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar described him as a “prolific novelist.”

I mourn one of Nigeria’s prolific novelist & traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu in Anambra State, HRH (Prof) Chukwuemeka Ike, (the Ikelionwu IX). He will be remembered for his classics: Toads for Supper & Sunset at Dawn, among others. May he rest in peace.https://t.co/cOvUVj8zaU — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 10, 2020

Literary critic, Ikhide Ikheloa, said Ike was a “huge literary influence” during his childhood and urged others to find his “fiction, read, and enjoy the fecund mind of a humble man who plumbed complex issues simply and joyfully.”