I’ve Been Vindicated Because Nigeria Is Still ‘Jaga Jaga’ – Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, says he feels vindicated 18 years after he released his hit song, ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’.

The singer who made an appearance on Channels TV’s Rubbing Minds on Sunday, explained that while he had been openly criticised by some at the time he released the song, including the then-president of the country, now he feels vindicated because the country has remained the same.

“In 2002 I dropped Nigeria Jaga Jaga, and the ex-president came on the National TV and said that boy wey sing that song, na him papa and him family jaga jaga.

“I was very happy that my message got to the president. I was very happy that the president talked back at me because that means they were listening and today I’ve been vindicated again because Nigeria is still jaga jaga”.

‘Jaga Jaga’ is a term which has been used to describe something in a state of chaos or disarray.

The singer also spoke about another one of his hit songs, Mr Lecturer, which sought to address issues such as ‘sex for grades’ which remains prominent in many Nigerian institutions.

According to him, he would continue to speak his truth through his music because that is the Legacy that would be left behind after he is long gone.

“For me, life is about choices and whatever you choose to stand for, you have people who want to live that life with you,” Eedris said.