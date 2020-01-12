Jide Kosoko’s Zanku, Cardi B’s Drama And More: The Week In Showbiz

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After having ‘A Good Time’ in 2019, from what was arguably a successful music year for Davido, as well as the anticipation of his wedding to his lover, Chioma, the newyear started off on a rather dramatic note for the singer.

The drama started after photos of himself and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu surfaced online, sparking rumours that the two were getting back together.

Meanwhile, American Rapper, Cardi B, has continued to shake social media with her talks about filing for a Nigerian citizenship.

The latest in her series of banter, was her asking fans to pick a Nigerian name for her.

“Let’s settle this once and for all, Chioma B or Cadijat”, she tweeted.

And trust Nigerians not to pass on a good banter. They went on with various comments and hilarious reactions. Read More

In Nollywood, Actress, Mercy Johnson has added a new feather to her filming cap with the release of the trailer for her debut production, titled The Legend Of Inikpi.

The film features a stellar cast of Nollywood Heavyweights including herself, Sam Dede, Odunlade Adekola, Saidi Balogun, Paul Obazele and others.

Kunle Afolayn is also set to give fans another hit movie following his 2019 production, Mokalik.

According to him, the movie titled ‘Citation’ will explore the notorious sex for grades practice reported in some higher institutions of learning and colleges.

It features Hollywood actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis and celebrity fashion blogger Temi Otedola who would be cutting her teeth in Nollywood.

Catch all these and more in this week’s showbiz recap.