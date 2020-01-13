Supreme Court Hears Governorship Appeals From Sokoto, Kano, Four Other States

The Supreme Court has begun hearing of the appeals from the governorship elections in Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau and Benue States.

The hearing of the appeals, brought by various aggrieved candidates in the March 9 polls in the affected states, is ongoing at the apex court in Abuja, the federal capital Territory.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, is presiding over a seven-man panel hearing the appeals.

However, the court rose some minutes after the hearing commenced due to the inability of the security operatives to control the crowd and the noise level in the court.

The apex court is hearing the appeals filed by the governorship candidates 10 months after the elections held in the affected states.

The governors returned elected by the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the states are Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

More to follow…