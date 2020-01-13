NGSA Dismisses Report Of Earthquake In Abuja

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) has denied the claim that an earthquake hit a part of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Deputy Director of NGSA, Abba Usman, told reporters during an interview at the agency’s office over the weekend that the report of a quake happening in Abuja was false.

A lecturer from the Department of Geology at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife, Osun State had said a 3.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the nation’s capital on Friday last week.

But Usman insisted that none of the agency’s equipment picked up any seismic activity in Abaji, about 176 kilometres away from the Abuja city centre.

He faulted the research method used by the lecturer to make his claims, stressing that it was not the first time he has made similar claims which after scrutiny turned out to be false.

During a visit to the scene where the earthquake was alleged to have happened (Abaji), Channels TV crew could not find any visible sign of an earth tremor.

Also, none of the eyewitnesses interviewed could corroborate the lecturer’s claims while a further visit was made to Takwura village, the actual location given by the lecturer.

The buildings there were found to be intact with the villagers saying they felt nothing.