Nigerian Docked For Allegedly Killing A South African Policeman

A Nigerian has been remanded in prison by the Keimoes Magistrate Court for allegedly killing a South African Police officer and stabbing another person.

34-year-old Emmanuel Okafor was alleged to have stabbed 28-year-old Constable Stefano Visagie and a second victim who is still in a hospital, on Wednesday and was arrested by the Hawks.

Okafor, who is believed to be a neighbour to the deceased, appeared before the court in Northern Cape on five charges bordering on Contravention of Refugees Act, Attempted Murder, Assault, Premeditated Murder and Obstruction of justice.

Outside the court, there was heavy police presence as angry community members protested, demanding that foreign nationals doing illegal things in their community should leave.

At the resumed hearing, Justice Spiwo Mazwi granted the state’s request for a two-month adjournment only on the condition that samples taken from the scene of the incident would have been submitted within that period for forensic testing and adjourned to March 23, 2020.

The accused opted for legal aid and chose not to apply for bail at this point and was returned to custody.

The incident sparked protests by community members in Upington, more than 40km from Keimoes where the stabbing occurred; foreign nationals also suffered losses owing to the violence.

Speaking to Channels Television, one Chinemerem Emmanuel said he was attacked and his goods looted.

He explained that he is yet to reopen his business because he has nothing to stock up his shop, alleging that the protesters looted his goods.

Another Nigerian who stays in the affected province, Nnabuenyi Okeke, alleged that the protesters stormed his house which forced him to run into his house as they threw stones and sharp objects at him, destroying his properties.