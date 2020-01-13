Recruitment: Customs Shortlist 162,399 Candidates For Screening

The (NCS) has shortlisted a total of 162,399 candidates for the next stage of its recruitment exercise.

NCS’ Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, announced this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Monday.

He explained that those shortlisted were part of the over 800,000 candidates who indicated interest to join the service.

Attah, who noted that Customs advertised vacancies within the service in 2019, decried the disturbing attempts by internet fraudsters to hack and discredit the recruitment process.

He, however, gave the assurance that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim (Rtd), would preside over a credible, transparent and smooth recruitment process.

“After a painstaking short-listing process, a total of 162,399 have been short-listed out of 828,333 candidates that applied.

“In-line with our earlier stated guideline, those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers,” the Customs spokesman said.

He added, “Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips, they are expected to print from their e-mail account.”

Attah stressed that the recruitment process required no monetary payment and advised the candidates to ignore any such request from any quarter.

The shortlisted candidates, according to him, are to go to their various centres along with their notification slips and identity card.

The Customs spokesman also asked them to be in their best behaviours and comply with all instructions during the aptitude tests, as doing the contrary could lead to immediate disqualification.