Court Dismisses Car Theft Case Against Naira Marley, Others

Adeshola Soyele  
Updated January 14, 2020
A file photo of Naira Marley.

 

 

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Tinubu area of Lagos Island has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against popular hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as well as his two brothers and their cousin.

Delivering his ruling on Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias struck out the four counts and dismissed the case after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola, and the four defendants.

Marley, his two brothers – Idris Fashola (18) and Babatunde Fashola (24), and their cousin, Kunle Obere (22), were the defendants in the case.

They were all charged with conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

Naira Marley was absent in court, but the other defendants were present.

More to follow…



