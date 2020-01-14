Establish One General Hospital In Each LG, FG Tells States

The Federal Government has asked state governments across the country to build general hospitals for the easy accessibility of healthcare delivery.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made the call on Monday while on a working visit to Jigawa State to assess existing health facilities for the establishment of a teaching hospital for the Federal University in Dutse.

“ For the 774 local governments of Nigeria, we are expecting to see several functional general hospitals to improve primary and tertiary healthcare,” he stated.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s approach to healthcare is bottom to top, as such the need to provide excellent health services from the grass root.

Speaking also, the Deputy Governor, Mr Umar Namadi who had earlier received the minister in his office said the state government is already establishing two new specialists’ hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Professor Batul Muktar said the university hopes to begin clinical studies if approved by the Federal Government.