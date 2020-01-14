Imo Election: We’re Ecstatic Over Supreme Court’s Declaration, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party is ecstatic over the Supreme Court’s judgement declaring its candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the 2019 Imo state Governorship election.

The apex court on Tuesday, nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state, ordering that the certificate of return issued to him be withdrawn immediately.

The APC in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu said that the party has never lost faith in the judiciary, and the outcome of the judgement has restored their stolen mandate.

“We salute Senator Hope Uzodinma, our supporters and members for their temperance displayed in the aftermath of the blatant rigging of the Imo Governorship election.

“We chose to focus on the judicial route to reclaim the Party’s mandate. We are confident that our other stolen electoral mandates will be restored by the courts.”

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Nullifies Election Of Ihedioha, Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo Governor

The APC urged party stakeholders in Imo to come together and support Senator Uzodinma and ensure the success of the Party is actualised.

“The APC calls on all Imo State APC stakeholders to come together in support of Senator Uzodinma to ensure the success of the Party’s Next Level agenda and to democratically entrench the APC in the state and entire South East.”