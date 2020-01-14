Lagos Taskforce Tows At Least 20 Vehicles From Court Premises

There was a disruption of proceedings at the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos on Tuesday when men of the Environmental Monitoring Task Force of the Lagos State Government stormed the court to tow away vehicles belonging to lawyers and litigants parked outside the court premises.

Some lawyers were making submissions and arguments before various judges of the court when the news filtered in that their cars were being towed away.

Most judges had to stop proceedings to allow the lawyers and litigants go out to assess the situation.

Channels Television gathered that not less than 20 cars were towed away in the exercise. Many onlookers who tried to film the exercise also had their phones seized by the men of the TaskForce.

Channel’s Television‘s cameraman was also assaulted while trying to film the exercise.

Long after the men of the TaskForce left, lawyers, litigants and court staff gathered in groups condemning the exercise.

They lamented that they only parked outside because the car park of the court is not spacious enough to accommodate the vehicles of everyone who makes use of the court on a daily basis.

They, therefore, urged the Lagos State Government to let the lawyers and litigants carry out their work in peace.