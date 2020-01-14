Advertisement

PHOTOS: Police Deploy Dogs To Control Crowd At Supreme Court

Channels Television  
Updated January 14, 2020
Security operatives hold dogs as a crowd of people gather at the entrance of the Supreme Court in Abuja on January 14, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The police on Tuesday deployed dogs to control the crowd at the Supreme Court in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This comes as the apex court resumed the hearing of governorship appeals from six states of the Federation.

The court is hearing the appeals filed by some governorship candidates in Sokoto, Imo, Kano, Benue, Bauchi, and Plateau States.

On Monday, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who led a seven-man panel of justices hearing the appeals suspended the proceedings in the court.

He gave the order following the inability of the security operatives to control the crowd and the noise level in the courtroom.

Justice Muhammad directed counsels representing the parties not to appear with more than five lawyers, although he allowed the parties in the case to witness the proceedings.

The police carried out the CJN’s directive and used dogs to control the crowd in the process, while the court resumed sitting thereafter.

See more photos of the second day at the Supreme Court below:

Security operatives standing with dogs at the Supreme Court in Abuja on January 14, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 



More on In Pictures

Osinbajo In Kano To Commission Flyover Bridges, Other Projects

PHOTOS: Crowds Storm Supreme Court For Governorship Appeals Hearing

PHOTOS: Tears As Fire Razes Over 400 Shops In Anambra Market

Trade Minister Assures Dangote, Other Investors Of Business-Friendly Environment

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement