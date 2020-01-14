Advertisement

Sokoto Governorship Appeal: Supreme Court To Rule On Monday

Channels Television  
Updated January 14, 2020

 

The Supreme Court has set judgement for the Sokoto Governorship election appeal to Monday, January 20, 2020.

The apex court had suspended the hearing of the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Aliyu, over the inability of the security operatives to control the crowd and the noise level in the court.

Mr. Aliyu is challenging the victory of Aminu Tambuwal as governor of the state.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Nullifies Election Of Ihedioha, Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo Governor

Meanwhile, at the resumed hearing, the Sokoto state police command deployed over one thousand officers to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order after the judgement by the apex court.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, presided over a seven-man panel on Tuesday decided to fix Monday after nullifying the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state.

Asides Sokoto state, the Supreme Court also adjourned ruling on the governorship petitions in Bauchi, Benue, Kano, and Plateau.



More on Politics

Supreme Court Stands Down Judgment On Imo Governorship Election

Results From 207 Polling Units Were Cancelled, Kano PDP Gov Candidate Claims

Heaven And Nigerians Will Never Honour Those Involved In Election Rigging – Wike

Honest Conversation Would Have Prevented Civil War, Says Utomi

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement