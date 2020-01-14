Sokoto Governorship Appeal: Supreme Court To Rule On Monday

The Supreme Court has set judgement for the Sokoto Governorship election appeal to Monday, January 20, 2020.

The apex court had suspended the hearing of the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Aliyu, over the inability of the security operatives to control the crowd and the noise level in the court.

Mr. Aliyu is challenging the victory of Aminu Tambuwal as governor of the state.

Meanwhile, at the resumed hearing, the Sokoto state police command deployed over one thousand officers to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order after the judgement by the apex court.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, presided over a seven-man panel on Tuesday decided to fix Monday after nullifying the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state.

Asides Sokoto state, the Supreme Court also adjourned ruling on the governorship petitions in Bauchi, Benue, Kano, and Plateau.