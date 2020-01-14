Advertisement
Supreme Court Resumes Hearing Of Governorship Appeals From Sokoto, Others
The Supreme Court has continued the hearing of the governorship appeals from six states of the Federation.
Proceedings resumed at the apex court in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory one day after the court adjourned until Tuesday.
The court is hearing the appeals filed by some governorship candidates in Sokoto, Imo, Kano, Benue, Bauchi, and Plateau States.
More to follow…
