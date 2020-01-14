Advertisement

Supreme Court Resumes Hearing Of Governorship Appeals From Sokoto, Others

Channels Television  
Updated January 14, 2020
A crowd of lawyers, politicians, and others gather at the Supreme Court in Abuja on January 14, 2020. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The Supreme Court has continued the hearing of the governorship appeals from six states of the Federation.

Proceedings resumed at the apex court in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory one day after the court adjourned until Tuesday.

The court is hearing the appeals filed by some governorship candidates in Sokoto, Imo, Kano, Benue, Bauchi, and Plateau States.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

Only A Stupid Soldier Will Think Of A Coup – IBB

Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Lebanon Regains Freedom, Handed Over To Ambassador In Beirut

Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law

Amotekun Is A ‘Pleasant New Year Gift’ – Soyinka

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement