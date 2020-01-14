Traffic Builds As Repair Works Resumes On Kara Bridge Axis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The road which was re-opened on December 1, 2019, was partially closed in September when the reconstruction work commenced and traffic was diverted on both sides of the expressway.

Channels Television observed that traffic outbound Lagos has already been diverted to the inbound section, with slow vehicular movements witnessed, similar to the one witnessed since the commencement of the reconstruction.

Both in and out-bound motorists now have had to endure the gridlock which sometimes lasts for hours.

The initial work plan was reviewed when the ministry failed to meet up with the set completion date for the 1.2-kilometer rehabilitation and reconstruction which kicked off in September last year.

According to the Federal Controller of Works, Mr. Adedamola Kuti who spoke to Channels Television, the project is expected to be completed next month.

“We are fully ready for this; we are right in the dry season, a construction season so we don’t expect the kind of experience we had during the rainy season.

“By the time we get ready, here should be taking us this month and next month. By the end of February we should be completing the 600 meters work on the outbound Lagos,” he confirmed.

The rainy season forced the deadline for the completion of the reconstruction of the Kara/Berger, forcing road users to bear the brunt as they spent long hours in traffic.

Commuters have been enjoying an easier flow of traffic on the highway since it was re-opened in December 2019.

See photos below: