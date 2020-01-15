Another Nigerian Lady Rescued From Lebanon

A Nigerian lady, Gloria Bright has been rescued from Lebanon where she was allegedly working as a house help.

The mother of two, who left the shores of Nigeria in October 2019 through a travel agency, had signed up a two-year work agreement in Lebanon.

But contrary to the agreement to be engaged to teach English language, on arrival, she was turned to a house help and also not paid.

“The experience wasn’t a nice one in Lebanon; they take advantage of some ladies. I just want to thank God for bringing me back home safely

“I left October 25, 2019, to work and I was told that I’ll teach English to the children there, but when I got there, I a housemaid work.”

Meanwhile, a representative of the travel agency who perfected her trip to Lebanon, Adetuni Sanusi, debunked Ms. Bright’s claims and explained that she had prior knowledge of the job.

“When she got to Lebanon, we kept in touch with her, she was in communication with us, the agency and that she was happy that everything is going fine and the family she was working for are fine.

“I was shocked to hear her say that she was asked to go over there to teach and in Lebanon, their lingua franca is French and Arabic, so I wouldn’t know why we would recruit her for the purpose of teaching.”

Ms. Bright’s case comes barely a week after a young Nigerian lady Omolola Ajayi, who was trafficked to Lebanon, regained her freedom.

The Ilorin-based Ms. Ajayi claimed she was sold into slavery after believing that she was going there to teach English language, only to discover that she was deceived.