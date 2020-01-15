Four More Suspects Arraigned Over Killing Of Policeman In Ondo

Four more suspects have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Akure, Ondo State capital in connection with the murder of a policeman.

The four young men were alleged to have killed the policeman at the scene of a protest and attack on a church in Akure over a missing one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole.

Gold was declared missing at the children’s section of the church, Sotitobire Miracle Ministry, on Sunday, December 10, 2019, while service was in progress.

Subsequently, a rumor broke out that the remains of the missing boy had been exhumed from the altar of the church.

This sparked up violent protests which led to the burning of the church, looting, as well as the killing of a policeman and a commercial motorcyclist.

Earlier, 14 suspects were arraigned before the court for the same offence.

Speaking to journalists on the development, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, CSP Femi Joseph revealed that investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.