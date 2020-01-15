Advertisement

Iran President Asks Armed Forces To Apologise Over Downed Plane

Channels Television  
Updated January 15, 2020
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on May 8, 2019, shows President Hassan Rouhani speaking during a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran.  AFP

 

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has asked the armed forces to “apologise” after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner last week.

He also wants the military authorities to explain what happened in the air disaster.

Speaking on Wednesday, the President called for “national unity” among Iranians following the tragic incident that sparked global outrage.

“The people want to make sure that the authorities treat them with sincerity, integrity and trust,” he said Rouhani.

Details later….



