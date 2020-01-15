Iran President Asks Armed Forces To Apologise Over Downed Plane

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has asked the armed forces to “apologise” after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner last week.

He also wants the military authorities to explain what happened in the air disaster.

Speaking on Wednesday, the President called for “national unity” among Iranians following the tragic incident that sparked global outrage.

“The people want to make sure that the authorities treat them with sincerity, integrity and trust,” he said Rouhani.

