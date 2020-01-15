PHOTOS: State Governors Honour Fallen Heroes On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was celebrated across the country, with state governors honouring fallen heroes for paying the price in ensuring that the country remains peaceful.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day, marked January 15 annually, honours members of the military who fought and are still fighting in various theatres of conflict within Nigeria and across the world.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Honours Fallen Heroes On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Governors, Commanders of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Nigerian legion converge in State centres across the nation to celebrate the day with parades and wreath-laying.

See photos of the celebration below:

Niger State:

Katsina State:

Edo State:

Oyo State:

Kaduna State: