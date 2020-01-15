Advertisement
Trump’s Trial ‘Extraordinarily Unlikely’ To Go Over Two Weeks – US Official
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is almost sure to end within two weeks, a senior administration official said Wednesday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I think it’s extraordinarily unlikely it will be going beyond two weeks.”
According to the official, the White House believes it has an easy case and the Republican-controlled Senate will quickly acquit. Trump is accused of abusing his office and obstructing Congress.
More on World News
Advertisement