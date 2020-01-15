Advertisement

Trump’s Trial ‘Extraordinarily Unlikely’ To Go Over Two Weeks – US Official

Channels Television  
Updated January 15, 2020
File Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is almost sure to end within two weeks, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I think it’s extraordinarily unlikely it will be going beyond two weeks.”

According to the official, the White House believes it has an easy case and the Republican-controlled Senate will quickly acquit. Trump is accused of abusing his office and obstructing Congress.



More on World News

Greek PM Proposes Top Female Judge As Next President

Regime Air Raids Kill 18 Civilians In Idlib City Despite Truce – Monitor

Russian PM Resigns Over Constitutional Reform Calls

Germany Investigates Three Over ‘Spying For China’

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement