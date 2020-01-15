We Owe This Victory To Functional Judiciary – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that he owes his gubernatorial victory at the Supreme Court to a functional judiciary.

Speaking after he received the Certificate of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governor-elect of Imo State, Sen Uzodinma stated that the Supreme Court’s judgment is justice for the Imo People.

“We owe this victory to the almighty God, we owe it to the functional judiciary, the Supreme Court used the eagle eyes of the law and gave us justice, and there is so much excitement down there in Imo state,” Uzodinma said.

Senator Uzodinma told newsmen that the verdict was the wish of the Imo people who came out and voted for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and himself.

Mr. Uzodinma also noted that there is happiness in Imo State, adding that this is a sign that the peoples’expectations and the mandate which they have given him, was protected.

The governor-elect promised to deliver for the Imo people, stating that he owes them that much.

“I think I owe them a great deal of work to ensure that their democratic dividends and the things that they believed I will do as a governor will be done and brought to a conclusive end.”