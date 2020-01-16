Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Lebanon Returns On Friday, Says Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has revealed that Omolola Ajayi, the young Nigerian lady who was trafficked to Lebanon, will return home on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this while featuring as a guest on Channels flagship news bulletin, the News At Ten.

Miss Omolola who recently regained freedom was trafficked to Lebanon under the guise that she was going to teach English.

The case came to light following a viral video created by Omolola detailing her plight in the hands of her captors.

Following her video, a rescue operation ensued and the young lady was finally entrusted into the care of Nigeria’s envoy in Beirut, Ambassador Goni Zanna Bura.

Giving further updates on the situation of things in Lebanon, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa assured that the young lady will be home on Friday.

The President’s aide also stressed that there is no Nigerian stranded in Lebanon at the time.