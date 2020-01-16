Advertisement

Senate Trial ‘Should Go Very Quickly’, Says Trump

Channels Television  
Updated January 16, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.  Brendan Smialowski / AFP

 

President Donald Trump predicted Thursday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate will not take long and again dismissed the abuse of power charges against him as “a hoax.”

“I think it should go very quickly,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as the upper chamber’s members were sworn in to serve as the jury in Trump’s historic trial over the Ukraine scandal.

“It’s totally partisan,” Trump said. “It’s a hoax. It’s a hoax and everybody knows it’s a complete hoax.”



More on World News

Trump’s Impeachment Trial Adjourned Till Tuesday

Iran Wants Dialogue, Working To ‘Prevent War’, Says Rouhani

Trump Impeachment Trial Begins In US Senate

Lesotho PM To Resign Over Alleged Links To Wife’s Murder

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement