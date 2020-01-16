Two Boys Abducted From Borno Rescued In Taraba

The Taraba State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has rescued two abducted children in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

NSCDC Commandant in Taraba, Aliyu Ndanusa, told reporters on Thursday in Jalingo that the boys – age nine and seven years – were abducted from Askira Uba community in Borno State.

He explained that the command got a hint about the evil act through its intelligence and trailed the kidnappers to their hideout in Lau.

“The kidnappers ran away on sighting the operatives of the NSCDC, leaving the two children behind. So, we took the children into our custody,” the NSCDC commandant said.

He added, “Upon investigation, the children told us their names, both from Askira Uba community of Borno.”

Ndanusa noted that the command has contacted the families of the children and would soon reunite them with their parents.

According to him, there is no hiding place for criminals in Taraba as men of the command are working tirelessly to apprehend those behind the act.

The NSCDC commandant, however, advised parents to be vigilant in order to avoid a recurrence of such an incident.