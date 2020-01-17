Bandits Attack Zamfara Village, Kill 14 People

At least 14 people have been killed after suspected bandits invaded Babban Rafi village in Zamfara State.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday in Gummi Local Government Area of the state, also left many other villagers injured.

The bandits were said to have stormed the village with over forty motorbikes in the early hours of the day and opened fire on residents who were still indoors.

During the invasion, the assailants carted away with several valuables from the villagers, including money, mobile phones, and livestock among others.

When contacted, the police authorities in the state confirmed the attack and casualty figure to Channels Television.

The Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, Mohammed Shehu, revealed that the bandits who were in large numbers invaded Babban Rafi village from neighbouring Kebbi State.

According to him, the bandits opened fire on the residents during the invasion, a situation which he said resulted in the death of 14 people.

Shehu, however, said a combined team of operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police have been deployed in the village.

He added that the security operatives have been charged to go after the perpetrators and apprehend them in order to bring them to book.

The public relations officer noted that the operatives, attached to “Operation Puff Adder” in conjunction with soldiers from “Operation Hadarin Daji”, were also mobilised to prevent further attack on neighbouring villages.