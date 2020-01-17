EFCC Nabs Wanted Fraud Suspect, Five Others In Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested six internet fraud suspects that include 22-year-old Sadiku Muniru Dolapo who has been on the Commission’s wanted list.

They were picked up by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission.

Arrested with Dolapo are Atanda Femi Benjamin, Atoyebi Samson, Olapade Oladimeji Solomon, Amoo Saheed and Lawal Opeyemi Mubarak.

The commission says they were rounded up in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, 2020, close to Kwara State House of Assembly, Ilorin, the state capital, following intelligence.

The Suspects upon interrogation by the operatives of the Commission confessed to their involvement in cybercrimes.

Items recovered from them include three expensive automobiles, laptop computers, and mobile phones.

According to a statement by the EFCC, they will soon be charged to Court.