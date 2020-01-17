Advertisement

PHOTOS: People Living With Disability Protest Against Discrimination

Channels Television  
Updated January 17, 2020
PHOTOS: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun

 

A group, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities on Friday, held a protest in Abuja, to lament the continued discrimination against people living with disabilities (PLWD’s).

The group said that since the Disability Rights Law was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2019, nothing has changed.

The association of PLWD’s embarked on a sensitization walk, asking the Federal Government to establish a commission that will care for their needs.

See photos below:



More on In Pictures

Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs Before London Trip

PHOTOS: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

PHOTOS: Doctors Protest, Condemn Assault On Female Colleague In Abuja

PHOTOS: Minister, Diplomatic Corps Members Meet In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement