PHOTOS: People Living With Disability Protest Against Discrimination

A group, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities on Friday, held a protest in Abuja, to lament the continued discrimination against people living with disabilities (PLWD’s).

The group said that since the Disability Rights Law was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2019, nothing has changed.

The association of PLWD’s embarked on a sensitization walk, asking the Federal Government to establish a commission that will care for their needs.

