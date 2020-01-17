PHOTOS: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A three-storey building said to be under construction on Friday collapsed in the Ago Palace Way axis of Lagos State.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said a man was trapped under the rubble.

He, however, noted that emergency officials have begun an operation to rescue the victim.

