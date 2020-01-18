Farmers/Herders Clash: 500 Persons Displaced, 10 Others Injured In Jigawa

Over 500 persons have been displaced and 10 others injured in Fulata Village of Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State after a clash between farmers and herdsmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident in an interview with Channels Television.

Jinjiri also noted that multiple houses were burned down in the clashes.

But according to him, normalcy has since returned to the area after a number of policemen were deployed.