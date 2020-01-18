Imo Election: Nigeria Will Emerge Stronger – Ihedioha

The ousted governor of Imo State, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, says the judgement of the Supreme Court remains a shock to him.

Although he noted that his faith in democracy remains resolute, Ihedioha stressed that the decision of the apex court on the governorship election in Imo left many questions unanswered.

He made the remarks when he received a national delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, on Saturday in Abuja.

“I believe that event will define our democracy; I am certain that the judicial and electoral systems are well aware that they are on trial and what is fundamental about this is that the fact of the matter, as it relates to the Imo State governorship election, is at the foundation of our democratic processes,” he said.

A seven-man panel of justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammed, had sacked Ihedioha and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Party (APC).

In its reaction, the PDP rejected the judgement and wondered how Senator Uzodinma who came fourth could be declared as the winner of the election.

The ousted governor, on his part, believes the development would only strengthen democracy in the country.

He said, “For me, I am calm; we are calm and that is why you see that in Imo, there is calmness. The calmness is coming out of shock; it’s coming out of disbelief.”

“That event will not question our commitment to democracy, it will rather strengthen our resolve to march forward and to make Nigeria a greater nation and I am certain that from the events of that day, Nigeria would emerge stronger and greater country,” he added.