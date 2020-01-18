Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Victim In Katsina

Men of the Katsina State Police Command have killed two suspected members of a kidnap syndicate in the state.

During the operation, the security operatives arrested another suspected member of the criminal gang while one of their victims was rescued.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sanusi Buba, disclosed this to reporters while parading the arrested suspect and the bodies of those killed at the Command Headquarters in Katsina.

He added that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) carried out the operation when they stormed the hideout of the suspects at Yar-Talata village in Malumfashi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Buba noted that the team, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the camp of a notorious kidnap kingpin where the rescued victim was held hostage.

He, therefore, called on the people of the state to support and cooperate with the Command in the ongoing fight against all forms of crime in the state.

The feat was recorded barely 19 days after the police commissioner presented a 10-month report, highlighting the achievements made by the command within the period under review.

He promised the residents that the year 2020 would witness a paradigm shift in a collective approach, especially against the disturbing trend of banditry and kidnapping in the eight front-line LGAs of the state.