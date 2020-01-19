Bauchi Election: Gov Mohammed Optimistic Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgement

Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed is optimistic about the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging his victory in the March 2019 election.

The apex court is expected to deliver judgement on Monday 20 January 2019 on three Governorship appeals from Bauchi, Sokoto and Kano.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the commissioner for information, Mr Ladan Salihu, said the Governor is not bothered about the judgement, having won the election overwhelmingly.

“Bala Mohammed is a democrat, a product of democracy, rule of law and he is a champion of good governance. He believes that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man and the common man in Bauchi state voted Bala Mohammed.

“We are very confident that justice will be served in our favour. I wouldn’t be the first to go near the red line of sub judice, but I can tell you confidently that we are not particularly worried, but concerned because it is a process that is not in our hands.

“The governor is very calm, we are hopeful and we are not by any stretch of the imagination, worried or afraid of the process,” he added.

He assured residents and supporters that a final affirmation of Governor Mohammed will only lead to better governance and an improved Bauchi state.

Governor Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner, defeating incumbent governor, Muhammed Abubakar of the All progressives Congress.

Mohammed Polled a total of 515,113, while Abubakar got 500,625 votes.