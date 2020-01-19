Cross River Flags Off Maternal New-born And Child Health, Targets Over 8,000 Children

The Cross River State Government on Saturday flagged off the second round of the 2019 Maternal, New-born and Child Health (MNCH) week which is usually organized twice in a year.

The initiative seeks to monitor mothers, pregnant women, and every child from 0-58 months in terms of nutrition, hygiene, and Immunisation as well as access to quality health care.

State Governor Ben Ayade who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu flagged off the Child Health Week at Primary Healthcare Centre, Nasarawa Community, Ikot Ekpo, Calabar Municipality and disclosed that over 8,000 children under five and pregnant women are to benefit.

Dr Betta Edu maintained that the week-long exercise was to improve access to the basic health care services for all while reducing morbidity and mortality in mothers, pregnant women and children of age 0-5.

“The health week will feature routine immunisation against childhood killer diseases, administration of Vitamin A for children, deworming of children, screening for acute malnutrition in children with appropriate referrals, provisions of ante-natal care iron-folate for pregnant women, distribution of mosquito nets to pregnant and lactating women as well as health education on key health tips for household practices and HIV testing, amongst others”

Also Speaking, Dr Janet David Ekpenyong, Director-General, Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (CRSPHCDA), urged women and guardians to make their wards available for immunization and other loads of packages.

The DG assured the community of immediate revitalization of the health centre to cater for the healthcare of the people in the community.

According to her, Governor Ben Ayade is very committed to drastically reduce maternal mortality and infancy through interventions such as the State health insurance scheme “Ayadecare”.

The Nasarawa Community in Bacoco, Calabar municipality who turned out in their numbers were overwhelmed with joy and thanked the Governor for his intervention, stating that they will patronize the health care facility close to them.