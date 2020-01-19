‘Igbos Cannot Produce President By Just Complaining’ – The Week In Quotes

The past week was a very tensed one with so much to be discussed from politics to security matters.

Below are some quotes that give us a feel of what transpired within the course of the week under review.

A lot needs to be done quite frankly because if what we read in the papers or what we listen to on the radio is true, there are still some challenges in most of these areas we assumed the security situation has been stabilised.

Former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, shares his view on Operation Amotekun recently launched by the South-West governors, stating that the move is not a viable one.

2. Given his antecedents, I have no doubt that Senator Hope Uzodinma has the competence, capacity, character, and wisdom to steer Imo State to the next level of development. This is no time for politics but for policies, programme, and actions that will usher in a new lease of life for the people.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, reacts to the Supreme Court judgment that declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 19 governorship election.

3. In its wisdom, the Apex Court finally declared my brother, Senator Hope Uzodinma the validly elected Governor of Imo State In the 2019 Governorship election. I wish to state categorically that I accept the judgment of the Supreme Court in good faith and hereby congratulate Senator Uzodinma on his emergence as Governor.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume says he has accepted the outcome of the appeal at the Supreme Court in good faith.

4. The mandate you freely gave me ‘has now been truncated’.

Mr Emeka Ihedioha says that the mandate given to him by the Imo people has been truncated following the verdict of the Supreme Court that ousted him and brought in Senator Hope Uzodinma.

5. The Constitution does not prohibit us from doing what we are doing.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum says that the nation’s Constitution does not prohibit the governors from running with the ‘Operation Amotekun’.

6. In this case, the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federal Government is clearly diversionary and hypocritical.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana says that the Attorney General’s statement concerning Operation Amotekun is diversionary and hypocritical.

7. Stepping up cooperation with the US in the area of counter-terrorism is something that should be pursued vigorously given the threats of terrorism in the Sahel.

The increase in activities and threats by terrorist groups in the Sahel region can be largely curbed by stepping up relations between Nigeria and the United States of America, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.