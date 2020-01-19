‘Reverse This Injustice Now’ – PDP Members Troop To Streets Across Nigeria

Hundreds of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in some states across the nation are currently staging a protest against the supreme court ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

The protesters carrying placards with various inscriptions could be seen calling on the leadership of the Supreme Court to immediately take a judicial review of the judgment and make a quick reversal in the best interest of the people.

Some described the supreme court judgment as an anomaly that does not reflect the true desires of Imo voters during the 2019 governorship elections.

The protests are currently taking place in Abia, Imo, Anambra, Taraba, Gombe and some other states of the federation.

#SaveOurJudiciary Ongoing-Women in Imo state are calling for justice. The judgment on Imo Guber election by the Supreme Court is a miscarriage of justice. This judgment cannot stand, it must be reversed. @UN @USEmbassyAbuja @EUinNigeria @EU_Commission @EmekaIhedioha @UKinNigeria pic.twitter.com/cqX896MvWL — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) January 19, 2020

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court last week unanimously nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the winner of the march 9 governorship election in the state.

Uzodinma placed a distant fourth in the results announced by INEC was announced the winner after the Apex court declared him the right person for the governorship seat, based on the APC candidate’s claim that his votes across 388 polling units were annulled.

Below are photos from the protests taking place in different states across the federation.

