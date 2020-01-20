Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Challenging Tambuwal’s Victory As Sokoto Governor

The Supreme court has dismissed an appeal filed by Ahmed Aliyu challenging the election of Aminu Tambuwal as Governor of Sokoto state.

The petitioners, Aliyu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court dismissed the appeal on the ground that the appellant failed to prove his allegation of non-compliance with the electoral act and issues of over-voting.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Governor Ganduje

Mr Tambuwal was re-elected for a second term after supplementary polls were held.

He polled a total of 512,002 votes after the 25,515 votes he got from the supplementary elections were added to the number of votes from the first exercise held on March 9.

Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is a former Deputy Governor, polled 511,660 after his 22,444 votes from the supplementary election were added to that of the March 9 election.