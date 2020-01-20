Burna Boy’s Song Make Michelle Obama’s Playlist For 2020

Barely a few weeks after former US President Barack Obama’s revealed his Favourite Music List containing a song by Nigerian Music Star, Burna Boy, his wife Michelle has done the same.

A song by the African Giant which is titled ‘My Money’ ‘My Baby’ sits on the fourth position on Michelle Obama’s workout playlist for 2020.

Obama revealed in a post on her Instagram handle that the playlist helps her go through her toughest workout sessions.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you.

“These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist? #IAmBecoming #SelfcareSunday,” she wrote.