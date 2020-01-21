40-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his wife in the Ofada area of Ogun State.

According to the Police in the state, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the station by the victim’s son.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued on Monday, said that the suspect had beat his wife to death.

“The 15-year-old son of the deceased, Ayomide Olanrewaju reported that his deceased mother had a misunderstanding with his father which resulted in a fight between them.

“He stated further that his father used a big stick to beat the victim to comma, after which he used a screwdriver to stab her on the head,” the statement read in part.

Oyeyemi explained that based on the report, “the Officer-in-charge Ofada Police post, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Akinfolahan Oluseye led his men to the scene at Bisodun Village via Ofada where the suspect who had been held down by the people of the community was handed over to the police.”

Subsequently, he was taken to the Owode-Egba divisional headquarters where he is currently being interrogated.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, thereafter, an order was given for his immediate transfer to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.